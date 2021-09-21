CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIDWEEK BASEBALL UPDATE: Locals cash in at the plate for wins

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 7 days ago
DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Crowder Demons used red-hot hitting to complete a come-from-behind victory over Moss.

The Demons faced off in a battle so fierce, it took extra baseball to decide a winner.

Crowder took on Moss on Monday, with the Demons taking the gritty 10-9 win in extra innings.

The Pirates came hot out of the game to begin the game, scoring five runs in the opening inning for the early lead. They’d add two more runs in the following inning to go up 7-0 over Crowder.

But the Demons began chipping away at the deficit in the bottom of the third inning. An RBI single from Austin Motley and an RBI double from Trevor Chancellor put Crowder on the board.

Moss would score two more runs in the following innings, putting pressure back on the bats of the Demons. But they didn’t waiver, and responded with a scoring run of their own.

First, a ground ball from Royce Florenzano resulted in a score. Next, the Demons base runners took advantage of a passed ball, followed by an RBI single by Chancellor and an RBI single from Logan Anderson trimmed the Pirate lead down to three runs.

Later, in the bottom of the seventh, Florenzano sent a ball sailing over the center field wall for a solo dinger, and a double by Jordan Kerby scored two more to tie the game and sent it into extra innings.

With both teams refusing to budge, they’d head to the bottom of the ninth inning still locked at 9-9. The Demons would put two on the bags, and it would be the bat of E.J. Crow breaking the tie — hitting a ground ball into play, resulting in a score and the walk off win.

Florezano led the way with three hits on the day, recording three runs and an RBI. Chancellor, Anderson, and Crow followed behind with two hits each.

Chancellor, Kerby, and Florenzano also combined their efforts on the mound, totaling nine strikeouts in the game.

The Demons join their fellow Class A-B fall baseball teams in gearing up for district play this week.

Here is a list of local fall baseball scores from 9/14-9/20:

SEPTEMBER 14

Preston 10, Crowder 9

Indianola 1, Schulter 0

Colbert 18, Kiowa 10

SEPTEMBER 16

Indianola 18, Butner 0

Stuart 8, Stonewall 5

SEPTEMBER 17

Latta 10, Crowder 2

Stuart 18, Indianola 1

Haworth 3, Kiowa 2

SEPTEMBER 18

Dale 10, Stuart 0

SEPTEMBER 20

Stuart 13, McCurtain 4

Crowder 10, Moss 9

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

