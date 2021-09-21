WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Owl attacks runner

Early-morning runners, beware. Here’s what happened to Bill, and he’s not the first:. I was attacked by an owl this morning on my run in North Admiral around 5:50am. This happened at the intersection of SW Atlantic St and Sunset Ave SW [map] and the owl followed me for several blocks diving at me trying to attack. It took my hat and scratched up the back of my head. I was able to prevent further injury by walking away backwards, yelling and waving my arms. My research says this can happen around this time of year. Runners in this area should be aware!