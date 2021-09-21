CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pay up or have licences ripped up, Ofgem warns five suppliers

The Feed In Tariff supports small energy production, such as solar panels (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Energy regulator Ofgem has told five suppliers to pay what they owe into a renewable energy fund or risk being stripped of their licences.

The regulator said that the Feed In Tariff (FIT) had not been paid by Colorado Energy, Igloo Energy Supply Limited, Neon Reef Limited, Whoop Energy Limited and Symbio Energy.

Between them they owe £765,000.

The deadline to pay into the scheme, which supports small-scale renewable energy generators, was last Friday.

Not paying into the fund is a breach of suppliers’ licence requirements, and if the suppliers fail to pay up, Ofgem said it might strip them of their rights to supply gas and electricity to homes.

They could also face a fine, Ofgem said.

It comes amid a major spike in gas prices that has put pressure on the entire energy supply sector.

Many suppliers have contracts which force them to sell to customers at a set price for a year – a price that is now well below what gas costs the companies to buy.

The larger suppliers have insured themselves against big price movements by buying their gas ahead of time, however many smaller suppliers have not.

Some commentators have speculated that less than a dozen of the 50 or so suppliers on the market will still be in business by the end of this year.

Five other suppliers have already folded in recent weeks.

In past years, many suppliers have gone out of business in the autumn, as FIT and other payments come due.

Not being able to pay into the FIT or the Renewables Obligation scheme have been seen in the past as indicators that companies’ finances are under pressure.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Igloo – which has the biggest unpaid FIT payment – and three other energy suppliers had stopped taking new customers.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley met with suppliers on Tuesday to discuss their situation.

However Mr Kwarteng has previously said there will be no bailouts in the sector.

Colorado Energy has £261,406 left to pay, Igloo owes £316,582, Neon Reef owes £37,351, Symbio Energy owes £146,239 and Whoop owes £3,780.

The Independent

Energy suppliers Igloo, Symbio and Enstroga cease trading

Energy suppliers Igloo, Symbio and Enstroga have ceased trading, Ofgem has announced.Igloo Energy supplies gas and electricity to around 179,000 domestic customers, Symbio supplies around 48,000 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers and Enstroga supplies around 6,000 domestic customers.Under Ofgem’s safety net, the energy supply to all affected customers will continue and credit balances will be protected.Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap when being switched to a new supplier.Customers of Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy will be contacted by their new supplier, which will be chosen by Ofgem.Ofgem advised customers of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Customers face £30-a-month price hike when energy companies go bust

Consumers who are moved to a new energy firm after their supplier goes out of business stand to pay almost £30 a month more, Citizens Advice has found.The energy watchdog warns people will face “desperate choices” this winter after finding that customers of the five largest failed suppliers are set to pay £6.70 more a week when moved on to the default tariffs of a replacement firm.The energy price cap is due to rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters on October 1.We’re particularly worried about those who’ll face desperate choices this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Panic buying leaves up to 90 percent of fuel pumps dry in major British cities

LONDON, Sept 27 – Gas station pumps ran dry in British cities on Monday and vendors rationed sales as a shortage of truckers strained supply chains to breaking point. A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers as the COVID-19 pandemic eases has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel, raising the specter of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Thousands of energy customers facing bill shocks

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing uncertainty over their household energy bills after the collapse of suppliers in recent days. Customers are awaiting announcements by the regulator, Ofgem, about which surviving company will take on their supply and which tariff they must pay. Many will face the prospect of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kwasi Kwarteng
moneyweek.com

How to cut your energy bill this winter

The UK looks to be heading for a very expensive winter with wholesale electricity prices going through the roof. Gas prices have risen more than 250% this year, forcing a spate of small energy providers to go bust. Experts are warning that many providers will cease to exist come December,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

1.5 million households caught up in gas supply crisis as suppliers Avro Energy and Green cease trading

Two energy suppliers collapsed on Wednesday as the deepening gas supply crisis has now impacted 1.5 million customers.Avro Energy and Green became the latest casualties of a more than three-fold spike in the wholesale cost of natural gas, with regulators warning that more firms are likely to go bust over the winter. Seven suppliers have already gone under in a matter of weeks.Another medium-sized supplier, Igloo, is reportedly on the verge of collapse, with administrators said to be assessing the options for insolvency. The latest corporate failures will add to households’ worries at a time when the rate of inflation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy companies bust: Government not ‘complacent’, Kwarteng insists amid claims Ofgem warned of crisis

The government has not been complacent over the energy crisis, Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted, after Labour’s Ed Miliband produced a letter he claimed was sent by regulator Ofgem to the business secretary 18 months ago warning of a “systemic risk” to the UK’s energy market.A 250 per cent spike in wholesale gas prices has caused seven firms to collapse in a matter of weeks, with Avro Energy and Green becoming the latest to fold.As figures from the regulator showed nearly 1.5 million households have now suffered their suppliers going bust, junior minister Paul Scully said it was “not going...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Renewable Energy#Licences#Energy Market#The Feed In Tariff#Colorado Energy#Neon Reef Limited#Whoop Energy Limited#Symbio Energy#Fit#Bloomberg
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kezi.com

Home heating sticker shock: The cost of natural gas is up 180%

Americans should brace for sticker shock on home heating costs as temperatures drop this fall and winter. Prices for natural gas, the most common way to heat homes and a leading fuel source for generating electricity, have surged more than 180% over the past 12 months to $5.90 per million British thermal units. Natural gas hasn't been this expensive since February 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNN

Evergrande's electric car company is having trouble paying its suppliers

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — An electric car company owned by China's Evergrande is having trouble paying suppliers and has called off plans to sell new shares as the group's woes spread beyond its core real estate business. Shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group fell more than 9%...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supplier Diversity Moves up Corporate Agenda

Supplier diversity is a priority for 70% of organizations around the world, according to a survey conducted by JAGGAER and TealBook. However, most organizations have not started, or have only just started, on their journey toward greater supplier diversity and inclusiveness. The main obstacles hindering progress are difficulty identifying suppliers...
BUSINESS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
southarkansassun.com

$600 Stimulus Check: Here’s When To Receive Your Payment

After millions of payments were sent out on September 17, some Californians are still waiting for their $600 stimulus payout. The extra money is available to almost two-thirds of the state’s citizens. According to the Franchise Tax Board, the state has already given more than $1.8 billion to qualified taxpayers through its Golden State Stimulus in the last few weeks. Last week, on September 17, the final batch of payments to approximately 2 million Californians was sent, according to Sacramento Bee.
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
RETAIL
