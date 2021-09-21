CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Says Nuclear Talks To Resume In Vienna 'Soon'

albuquerquenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran said talks with parties to the 2015 nuclear accord would resume in a few weeks, although there would be no meetings with world powers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this week. The statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh came as U.S....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Iran Nuclear Deal#Vienna#Russia#The Un General Assembly#Iranian Foreign Ministry#Irna#Jcpoa#European Union#Afp#Reuters Copyright#Rfe Rl Inc
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
