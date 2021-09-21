Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 2

It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to have their first divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of teams dealing with injuries. Both teams have lost their best pass rushers, but the Cowboys have the luxury of possibly getting theirs back later this season. Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to beat the best quarterback in the division in Dak Prescott. Both teams will look to establish the run with the Cowboys having the advantage through the air with a better corps of receivers for Prescott to throw to. But will that be enough for the Cowboys to overcome their injuries on defense once again?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO