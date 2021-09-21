Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 2
Now two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, we’re starting to get a sense of how some former Eagles players may be used by their new teams, and more than a handful of guys seem to have found their place on special teams. This week we’ve got another injury for Carson Wentz, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is starting to emerge for the Texans, and Nelson Agholor wasn’t as big a factor for the Patriots as he was during the opener.www.chatsports.com
