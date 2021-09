United Airlines is set to lay off hundreds of employees who have refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.The carrier announced that roughly 600 members of staff would be axed after failing to comply with the company’s mandatory vaccination policy.This number does not include the 3 per cent who filed for exemption on religious or medical grounds. According to United, 99 per cent of its workforce presented proof of vaccination prior to the deadline.Those who have failed to prove their vaccinated status or have not put forward a valid exemption claim will have one last chance to fall into line, according...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO