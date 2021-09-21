Curbside Theater’s Traveling Dance Lounge Performs in Boulder Town Park on September 25
BOULDER – There once was a company of misfit artists who worked in a theater. They made playful, unusual pieces. People called them “very creative.” A crisis struck. The theater closed. Everything changed and went online. The artists had an idea. What if the show came to you? Your home, your park, your block, your place, your sky, your celebration. It is our Boulder show now, and Boulder’s celebration of Utah’s 125th birthday.www.insiderutah.com
