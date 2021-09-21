CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Capitol Reef N.P. Now Accepting Applications for the 2022 AiR Program

By Contributed
insiderutah.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPITOL REEF N.P. – Applications are being accepted for Capitol Reef National Park’s 2022 Artist-in-Residence (AiR) program. The park is seeking applicants for the AiR program who will be able to interpret park resources in a unique way that engages the public through a variety of mediums such as painting, drawing, music, or photography. The goal of this program is to promote art and inspire visitors to appreciate and preserve the park.

