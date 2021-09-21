Capitol Reef N.P. Now Accepting Applications for the 2022 AiR Program

We've visited more than 40 National Parks since starting this RV adventure in the fall of 2018 and we've learned one of the best times to visit is during the off-peak hours. Last week at Capitol Reef National Park, we packed a picnic and hit a scenic spot for a spectacular dinner. The pesto pasta salad with fresh arugula and chopped cherry tomatoes was especially satisfying after a canyon hike. And we practically had the whole place to ourselves, too. Very cool.

