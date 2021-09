The Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers destroyed the Detroit Lions in a 35-17 Monday Night Football win, but the night didn’t end without some loss. Four of the Packers touchdowns were scored by running back Aaron Jones, and with all the contact he saw in the endzone, he believes that was when a pendant he wears –that contains his father’s ashes– was lost. Despite losing the very meaningful piece of jewelry, Jones believes that misplacing the chain in the endzone during a winning drive is the best place.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO