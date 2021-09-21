CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Reasons Lenny Kaye is a Guitar Legend

Cover picture for the articleLenny Kaye popularized garage rock with his groundbreaking Nuggets anthology, helped launch Patti Smith’s music career and produced Suzanne Vega’s breakthrough hit. Salon, the online arts and culture magazine, has called him “one of the most influential men in rock history, even though most people have never heard the name.”

