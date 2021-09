Turner (toe) is fully healthy entering training camp, David Aldridge of The Athletic reports. A torn plantar plate in his right big toe kept Turner out of 24 of the Pacers' final 25 games last season, and while his rehab spanned much of the summer, the 25-year-old will be a "full go" when training camp opens next week. That's great news for the Pacers, though Turner has dealt with injuries in three of the last four seasons, so his track record is something fantasy managers must consider on draft night.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO