Tazewell Police HQ closed because of COVID

TAZEWELL (WINA) – The police headquarters in the southwest Virginia town of Tazewell is closed because of a COVID outbreak within the department. In a social media post, the town “we are starting to see an increased number of positive COVID cases at the Town of Tazewell, specifically in our Police Department”. Officers are instructed to “stay out of the building and away from each other as much as possible “in order to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus until further notice”.