CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

No charges for police who shot anti-fascist Portland suspect

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1hwR_0c3VGhz300
Portland Suspect Killed FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, police walk past evidence markers at a scene in Lacey, Wash., where a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Ore., was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive wanted in the highly publicized death last year of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Ore., last year. A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, at an apartment complex in Lacey, near Olympia, in September 2020 when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. (AP Photo/Ted Warren, File) (Ted Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive wanted in the highly publicized death last year of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last year.

A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, at an apartment complex in Lacey, near Olympia, in September 2020 when four officers fired at him as he exited his car.

Reinoehl, who was armed, was on the run after being caught on surveillance video shooting Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, on Aug. 29, 2020, after demonstration backing then-President Donald Trump.

Trump cheered on the manhunt for Reinoehl, tweeting just before he was killed for police to “Do your job, and do it fast.”

In a memo dated Monday, Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim found that the use of force was justified, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office previously determined that Reinoehl likely fired first at the officers, based on witness and officer statements as well as a spent shell casing discovered in Reinoehl's vehicle.

Reinoehl's gun — the same .380-caliber handgun he used to kill Danielson — had a fully loaded clip, but no bullet in the chamber. Investigators said they couldn't prove when that shot was fired because they never found the bullet.

According to a summary of the investigative findings released last spring, the officers at the scene said that Reinoehl failed to comply with their commands and that he reached for his gun. Witnesses reported that task force members were readily identifiable because of their badges, vests and markings.

The officers who fired at Reinoehl were Jacob Whitehurst with the Washington Department of Corrections, Pierce County sheriff's deputies James Oleole and Craig Gocha, and Lakewood police officer Michael Merrill.

Braden Pence, an attorney representing Reinoehl’s family, called Tunheim’s report "disappointing but not surprising.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

North Memphis murder suspect captured in Michigan, US Marshals say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect wanted for second-degree murder in Shelby County was captured by U.S. Marshals in Detroit, Michigan. Rodney Berry Jr. was taken into custody in Michigan for warrants of Second Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Possessing a Firearm during the commission of a felony out of Shelby County, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US jury convicts leader of neo-Nazi threat campaign

SEATTLE — (AP) — A federal jury in Seattle on Wednesday convicted a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Wednesday following a two-day trial before convicting 25-year-old Kaleb Cole of five felony charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interfering with a federally protected activity. He could face a decade in prison when Judge John C. Coughenour sentences him in January.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
City
Olympia, WA
City
Lakewood, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Lacey, WA
Local
Oregon Society
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Society
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man indicted on murder charge after slashing other man across the neck, district attorney says

Memphis, Tenn. — A Cordova man has been formally charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed and killed earlier this year. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Theodore Cohen was standing outside of his vehicle on April 9 at Hacks Cross Rd. near Holmes Rd. having an argument with 27-year-old James Lane.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

San Antonio man gets 20 years in prison after writing $950K in bad checks

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man convicted of writing nearly $1 million in bad checks was sentenced to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. John Cardenas, 36, was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of theft of service, a second-degree felony, KSAT reported. Bexar County court records showed that Cardenas was also charged in seven similar felony cases, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man detained at Miami airport after walking on wing of plane, police say

MIAMI — A passenger on a plane that landed in Miami on Wednesday was detained after he jumped out of the aircraft and walked on its wing as it pulled up to the terminal, authorities said. American Airlines Flight 920 from Cali, Columbia, had landed shortly after 7:30 p.m. EDT...
MIAMI, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Olympic swimming champion Klete Keller pleads guilty to storming Capitol

WASHINGTON — Three-time Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge related to his actions on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Keller, 39, who won two gold medals and a silver while competing in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics, pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, according to The New York Times.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — More than a year after U.S. health care workers on the front lines against COVID-19 were saluted as heroes with nightly clapping from windows and balconies, some are being issued panic buttons in case of assault and ditching their scrubs before going out in public for fear of harassment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Fugitive#Anti#Patriot Prayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
64K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy