If you've been playing Apex Legends over the past few days since the release of the Evolution Collection Event, you've most likely had at least one or two matches where you or someone on your team encountered server issues. Disconnects and other problems have been side effects of the stability issues that have affected the game since the release of that update, and in the latest development on the matter shared this week, Respawn Entertainment said it's planning to increase the server capacity on Thursday with more fixes planned for Friday.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO