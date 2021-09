The book of Genesis gave us two versions of the Creation story. It told us what God created in six days, but it was the order of which and who God created first that made the difference. For some of us, it doesn’t matter the order in which God created everything. What matters is God created the animals and all sentient beings with whom we share our lives as our friends and pets. Saint Francis of Assisi preached the Christian doctrine that the world was created good and beautiful and was a great lover of animals and the environment.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO