CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashdown, AR

Ashdown High School Offering Tutoring and Night Library Options

By Mario Garcia
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students at Ashdown Public Schools are offered several tutoring options and night libraries to help them succeed. At Ashdown Elementary, students are able to attend Family Night Libary on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. with their parents to read and complete Accelerated Reader tests or receive Tutoring on Monday and Tuesdays each week from 4-6 p.m. These nights are held in the Ashdown Elementary Library located in the C.D. Franks Building.

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

Macabre Scavenger Hunt Set for October in Texarkana

Everybody loves a scavenger hunt! The Texarkana Museums System is having a macabre scavenger hunt at the Museum of Regional History on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 5. According to a press release, there will be thirteen artifacts with mysterious, eerie, and sinister stories for guests to find. Whoever finds all the items wins a prize. Admission is free for members and only $5 for non-members.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Ashdown, AR
Education
City
Ashdown, AR
Kicker 102.5

Fun Halloween Themed ‘Painting with a Treat’ Event in October

Grab your favorite adult beverage and join the Texarkana Museums System for a Halloween-themed 'Painting with a Treat' class. The fun will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2PM as the Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting with a Treat class. There will even be a Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, who will help you with your creation. He will be instructing the class and giving tips and ideas. The class will take place in the Carriage House at the historic Ace of Clubs house.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

A&M-Texarkana Receives Anonymous $25,000 Donation

Donations for scholarships in our area are so important and it's great to see our community giving back whether it's a business or an individual. This week there was a special donation because we have no idea who made it. Texas A&M University-Texarkana received a $25,000 donation from an anonymous...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

‘Putt For A Purpose’ Saturday At Texarkana Country Club

The Texarkana Angel Fund Foundations "Putt For A Purpose" will be Saturday at 6:00 PM at The Texarkana Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Angel fund foundation. The event features a drawdown with a chance to win $5,000, a great silent auction with items from local businesses, and great musical entertainment as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy