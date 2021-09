The Elder Scrolls is a series that will be well known within the gaming community as it has enjoyed a long history within the industry. It was one of the first groundbreaking RPG games to have arrived to gamers since the industry started, albeit this was in a basic form when compared to some of the blockbuster hits today. It should not be a stretch to say that the Elder Scrolls is up there with some of the best RPG series in gaming, such as Final Fantasy and The Witcher. However, for many gamers, the Elder Scrolls will maintain a special place in the heart, as the Elder Scrolls experience cannot and probably will not ever be replicated.

