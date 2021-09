The Greensboro Senior High class of 1951 held its 70th and final class reunion on Friday. Seventeen of the more than 100 that remain of the class gathered at the Royce Reynolds building one last time. As the years have gone on many of them have continued to stay in touch, but as they have gotten older it has been harder and harder to organize, so for one final time they all gathered together. On Jan. 16, 1962, Greensboro Senior High School changed its name to Grimsley Senior High School, making the class of 1951 one of the last of the original school's alma mater. With laughter, handshakes and lots of hugs they reminisced about the old times and shared new stories from the past years. Some brought their spouses and others their children, but everyone brought a smile. They sang their old school song, which was transcribed by one of the former students who rewrote the piece to music from memory.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO