Entertainment History

Continuing a pattern of documentary features on celebrities made with the close involvement of the subjects they depict, Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, in partnership with SME Canada and Vermilion Films, announced the start of production for an untitled feature-length documentary about Celine Dion, the five-time Grammy-winning artist who has sold more than 250 million records over a 40-year career.
The film is being directed by Vermillion’s lead creative player, Irene Taylor, whose first feature documentary, Hear and Now, won both a Peabody and the Audience Award at Sundance in 2007. Her doc short, The Final Inch (2009), was nominated for...
