The Peluso Report: Devils Lake Turning Over

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Sidney Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall transition has started on Devils Lake and the walleyes are starting to do the same. Expect things to be a little inconsistent for a bit. The water temperatures have started to drop, and I noticed some of the muck from the bottom floating on the surface this week while fishing. This typically is the indicator that the surface water has begun to mix with the bottom water due to these temperature changes. The process is known as the fall turnover. Usually when this happens things slow for a little while.

