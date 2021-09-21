CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil extends losses, gold unsteady

By Craig Erlam
marketpulse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices are pulling back for a third day, despite market sentiment improving more broadly. Crude prices came close to their summer peaks before profit-taking kicked in and with operations coming back online in the Gulf of Mexico, it seems the market has entered into a corrective period. That said,...

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Gold – Further to fall?

The yellow metal has come under significant pressure as central banks have prepared the markets for the end of pandemic era stimulus and even rate hikes as early as next year. Even higher inflation hasn’t tempted traders back in, despite its reputation as a hedge, while yesterday’s bout of risk aversion also did nothing to lift it, quite the opposite.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 46 cents to $74.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 45 cents to $78.64 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.23 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November natural gas fell 36 cents $5.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – More declines to come?

A shallow correction is all the euro could manage earlier this month and since then, the dollar has been back in control. The pair finally made new lows today which could potentially be the catalyst for much larger losses. But major support lies beneath. The 200/233-week SMA band sits a...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

The US dollar rises on higher US yields

The US dollar marched higher overnight, benefiting from a rise in US yields after a less-dovish Powell and a small amount of risk aversion buyers. The implications of a Fed taper have been making their way through currency markets for a while now, even as equity markets stayed in their own dreamland space. The dollar index climbed 0.35% overnight to 93.74, before easing slightly in Asia to 93.70 as US equity futures rally. The index is now locked and loaded for a further rally above 94.00.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Attempts to Stop Losses

Despite global concerns, which usually serve as a fertile environment for gold, a strong US dollar pushed gold to the $1728 support level, a 7-month low, before settling around $1740 as of this writing. Gold prices fell as a strong dollar and rising Treasury yields weighed on the safe-haven metal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Third Day#Evergrande#Fed Chair#Oanda Corporation
marketpulse.com

Oil still looks bullish, gold slumps

The global energy crunch has crude prices heading higher. Renewable energy won’t get the call when it comes to making up for the shortfall in natural gas. Maybe a few years down the road, solar and wind can help more, but the global economy will likely demand more crude this winter than what the energy market was expecting.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar plunges on taper talk

The New Zealand dollar is down sharply in the Wednesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6864, down 1.36% on the day. It’s been a dismal week for the currency, which is down by 2.1%. US dollar jumps on hawkish Fed comments. The US dollar has posted gains on Thursday,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite books 4th straight loss as stock-market rebound fades in final hour of Wednesday trade

U.S. stock-market benchmarks closed slightly higher but well off the best levels of Wednesday's trade as Wall Street attempted to recover some of the losses from Tuesday's yield-fueled rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by about 90 points, or 0.3%, to 34,391, on a preliminary basis; the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,359, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2% at 14,512 to mark the fourth straight decline. Renewed concerns about too-hot inflation, which could force the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest-rate hikes, is causing friction in equity markets. The 10-year Treasury note yields [ss: BX:TMUBMUSD10Y] 1.540%, up from 1.534% on Tuesday. A number of other concerns, including those centered on the debt limit and the worries about weakening economic output, are also buffeting bulls.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices

US Crude (WTI) breaks above key psychological level of $75.00. Brent crude rises above $80.00 for the first time since 2018. Over the past few weeks, oil prices have continued to proceed along an upward trajectory as commodity shortages remain a key concern for global economies. As the vaccination program...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy