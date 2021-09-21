Grand Forks company awarded $17 million Navy contract
GRAND FORKS (AP) — A Grand Forks company has been awarded a $17 million Navy contract to build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor systems. The work by Ideal Aerosmith will enable mission planners to access classified and nonclassified information from one place, including data from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, operations, like those flown out of the Grand Forks Air Force Base.bismarcktribune.com
