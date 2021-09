Details are just coming into KPEL about a crash that has happened on Interstate Ten, on the westbound side, about two miles west of Duson. Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that three 18-wheelers all ended up rear-ending each other. One of the 18-wheelers was hauling trucks and car, and the vehicles all went from the eastbound side of I-10 to the westbound side.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO