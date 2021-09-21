CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD bulls hold in there as Evergrande contagion risk abates

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD bulls step in as Evergrande risk aversion abates. US stock market is back in the green. All eyes now turn to the Fed and BoE. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3655 and around flat for the day having travelled between 1.3641 and 1.3693. The price holds near four-week lows on Tuesday while traders await the outcomes of both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve meetings this week. Broader risk sentiment remained under pressure due to Chinese property company Evergrande's debt troubles and the prospects for the Fed's taper before the end of the year.

