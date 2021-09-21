Multi-Mile Road Project Gets Underway in Valparaiso

In Valparaiso, the city says contractors begin work on a multi-mile roadway improvement project today/Tuesday September 21, with milling and paving on Calumet Avenue starting at Bullseye Lake Road south to Morgan Boulevard. Most of the work will take place overnight, from 7 pm to 7 am and will take about two weeks to complete, remaining open to motorists with all businesses retaining access. The project will also include improvements on Roosevelt Road from Calumet to LaPorte, and Morgan Boulevard from Lincolnway to Calumet.“This is an ambitious roadway project that will improve some of the city’s most important streets, ultimately improving these well-traveled roadways for years to come,” said Mayor Matt Murphy.