STEM challenge for elementary students could result in cash prize

During the 2020-2021 school year, seventh graders at St. Jude Catholic Education Center entered the eCybermission competition, a STEM competition for sixth to ninth graders. Their objective was to create a solution for an environmental problem using the engineering design process. Students must document all of the steps in their mission folder and submit it for virtual judging along with videos, pictures, and or tangible examples of their solutions. The virtual judges are selected from among STEM-related professionals and service members. All participating students are eligible for prizes at the state, regional, and national levels.

EDUCATION ・ 44 MINUTES AGO