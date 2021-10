Oh my goodness, my first week in London has already come and gone. IES’s orientation was a perfect balance of informative and helpful when it came to navigating the city, culture, and classrooms while allowing us enough free time to do anything I wanted without being rushed. I saw beautiful architecture and street art as well as explored a few of the numerous street markets in the city. We learned and saw a lot in a very short period of time, and that only made me more excited to dive deeper into everything we have done so far.

