Congress & Courts

2021 Legislative Conference

fl-counties.com
 8 days ago

www.fl-counties.com

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

New legislative maps released

INDIANAPOLIS – The majority of the state's congressional districts would see modest change and Allen County's House districts would be more consolidated under proposed redistricting maps released by House Republicans on Tuesday. “This is a fairly significant redrawing of the House district boundaries in Allen County,” said Andrew Downs, director...
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Boston

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
Ohio Capital Journal

House health committee passes vax mandate ban; full vote expected Wednesday

Republicans on the Ohio House Health Committee passed legislation Tuesday banning some COVID-19 vaccine mandates, teeing up fast-tracked passage from the full chamber on Wednesday. The legislation, unveiled minutes before the committee met, is a significantly narrowed approach when compared to some of the other six pieces of proposed legislation targeting vaccine mandates. Unlike earlier […] The post House health committee passes vax mandate ban; full vote expected Wednesday appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The 74

Are There Vaccine Mandates in Schools Or Not?

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 96 percent of school districts are now offering full-time, in-person instruction. Stakeholders, including the two national teachers unions, are on board with vaccine mandates for school employees. So after more than a year of […]
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Allocates Another $15M In Federal Funding To Help Shelters Prevent COVID Outbreaks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that $15 million more in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping emergency shelters in Minnesota, specifically for upgrades to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the homeless population. In a statement, the governor said the funding will support the state’s Emergency Service Program grants, which are competitively awarded to organizations that provide emergency shelter and essential services to the homeless. Funding will be prioritized to investments that acquire or modify shelter space to better prevent against virus outbreaks. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe, warm place to sleep at night, especially...
aldailynews.com

Legislative briefs for Sept. 28

Resolution calls for Congressional action on cell phones in prisons. As the Alabama Legislature considers a massive prison construction package this week, one lawmaker is using the opportunity to push the federal government to stop cell phone service in lockups. Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, sponsored a House Joint Resolution 5...
Detroit Free Press

Whitmer vetoes more than $16M in anti-abortion funding in Michigan budget

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed more than $16 million from the new state budget that some said promoted alternatives to abortion but she determined did not support reproductive rights. During an event in Lansing, the governor said the proposals "would have used state funding to pursue an anti-abortion political agenda.”. The...
CBS Philly

Mask Opt-Out Bill For Students Clears Pennsylvania Senate Committee

HARRISBURG (AP) — A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers started making good on their pledge to counter the governor’s statewide mask mandate. The legislation would hand the ultimate decision on masking at school to parents and guardians, allowing them to overrule any face-covering mandate imposed by the state Department of Health, a local health department or a school board. The Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a party-line vote. It requires passage by the full Senate and the House...
East Texas News

Legislators give session update

GROVETON — During a brief two-week respite between legislative sessions, area legislators gave updates to their constituents about the work being done — before having to return to Austin for a third special session. Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, spoke to members of the Trinity County...
Monroe Evening News

Many Michigan households to receive home heating credit payments

LANSING – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than 178,600 Michigan households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2020 tax year are receiving an additional one-time payment this month to help keep their homes warm. “The Home Heating Credit helps keep families warm by covering heating costs as...
