The Cleveland Browns took care of business against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it came at a cost when Jarvis Landry left with an injury. Landry, 28, went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ opening possession on Sunday. He left the game and never returned. It was later revealed the talented wideout suffered a sprained MCL. We now have a better idea how much time he’ll miss, as a result.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO