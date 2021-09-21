CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Win Tickets ($50): Whitney @ Revolution Hall | w/ Renée Reed, Indie Folk, Rock, Soul

pdxpipeline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test required for entry. FREE onsite testing available – Details here*. Covers have long been an integral part of Whitney’s ethos. Ever since the band first formed in a Chicago apartment in 2014, tackling songs by the Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint, and more played an important part in the songwriting process for their breakthrough 2016 debut Light Upon The Lake. Since then, their takes on NRBQ’s “Magnet” and Neil Young’s “On the Way Home” have become live staples, an essential and communal part of their sets. Their love for the music that makes up their deepest influences has always been genuine and tangible.

www.pdxpipeline.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopMatters

Alisa Amador Blends Folk, Jazz, and Soul on ‘Narratives’

Alisa Amador is no stranger to music, even if she doesn’t have a vast catalog of recorded music. Her parents are in the Latin folk band Sol y Canto. At age five, Amador was already singing backing vocals for Sol y Canto. At age ten, inspired by her father, she started playing classical guitar. You don’t have to listen to a lot of her new EP to realize that Amador was a good pupil. Narratives is a six-song EP in which she examines herself and expresses her feelings in themes ranging from the importance of loving yourself to fighting against oppression. She also shows a range of sounds, including jazz, soul, and the folk that has long been a part of her life.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (9/17): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

Fall may not officially start till Tuesday, but autumn feels off to the races judging by this week's release calendar and today's Indie Basement features reviews of seven new albums: Blunt Bangs, the new group from Black Kids' Reggie Youngblood, drop their debut album;José González is back with his first album in six years; Brooklyn's YVETTE finally follow up their 2013 debut; Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor finds beauty in Silence; Mild High Club take their yacht to the tropics on Going Going Gone; Ratatat's Evan Mast releases his first E.VAX album in 20 years; and UK indiepop cult band Spearmint remain in fine form on their ninth album.
MUSIC
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to LALA LALA at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/20!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see LALA LALA with SALT CATHEDRAL and CROSSLEGGED at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Wednesday, October 20th!. For show information and tickets, click here. TO ENTER:. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Soul#Indie Folk#Music#Whitney Revolution Hall#Covid#Candid Covers#The Everly Brothers#Nrbq#Swv#Treehouse Studios#Flora Recording
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to JOYCE MANOR at Central Park SummerStage on 9/30 (new date)!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see JOYCE MANOR with TURNOVER and PRINCE DADDY AND THE HYENA at Central Park SummerStage on Thursday, September 30th!. Indie legends Joyce Manor will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album on September 23rd at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park. They'll be joined by Turnover and Prince Daddy & The Hyena.
MUSIC
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Soulful Noise (Will Boyd Music)

Multi-reed instrumentalist, composer, educator Will Boyd hails from soul sax tradition like artists Eddie Harris, Hank Crawford, and Yusef Lateef Originally from Orangeburg SC by way of Queens NY, Will currently resides in Johnson City TN. He is a member of the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra and currently has 3 solo albums “Live at the Red Piano Lounge” , “Freedom Soul Jazz” and “Soulful Noise”. Will also co-leads a group with Wife, jazz radio host, and founder of the Knoxville Women in Jazz Jam Festival Kelle Jolly.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Common - A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 (Album Review)

“‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’ was created with hope and inspiration in mind,” Common said while trailing his new record. “The spirit of the album was meant to emulate what a greater day would sound and feel like.” But the Chicago rapper has in fact exemplified this mission statement far better on many of his previous 13 albums.
MUSIC
pdxpipeline.com

2021 Thrill The World Dance @ Irving Park | Pictures, Video, Large Group Michael Jackson Thriller Dance, Practice Schedule

————– Related Portland Events & Info. Halloweentown: Spirit of Halloweentown in St. Helens | Haunted Hotel, Walk with Pumpkins, Vendor Village, Giant Jack-O-Lantern, Costume Contest & More!. (Saturdays & Sundays) Haunted House: Underhill Haunted House and Fearlandia Present Season of Screams @ Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum | 3 Giant Haunted...
PORTLAND, OR
hotradiomaine.com

(Contest) Win tickets to see LIL TECCA

Listen to Hayley at 5pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Tecca Loves You Tour starring Lil Tecca at the House of Blues in Boston’s on Valentine’s Day!! (Contest dates 9/27/21 – 10/01/21) What’s more romantic than seeing Hot Summer alum, Lil Tecca perform...
MUSIC
codelist.biz

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen is 'playing a character' as he reflects on fallout

Steven Van Zandt is reflecting on his public fallout with Bruce Springsteen and the impact it had on both of their careers. Having played guitar for Springsteen’s E Street Band since the early 1980s, Van Zandt, now 70, opened up in his memoir, "Unrequited Infatuations," about a fight he had with Springsteen, now 72, during the band’s recording of "Born in the USA." The incident ultimately led to Van Zandt walking away from the band right before its big break.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy