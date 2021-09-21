Win Tickets ($50): Whitney @ Revolution Hall | w/ Renée Reed, Indie Folk, Rock, Soul

Alisa Amador is no stranger to music, even if she doesn’t have a vast catalog of recorded music. Her parents are in the Latin folk band Sol y Canto. At age five, Amador was already singing backing vocals for Sol y Canto. At age ten, inspired by her father, she started playing classical guitar. You don’t have to listen to a lot of her new EP to realize that Amador was a good pupil. Narratives is a six-song EP in which she examines herself and expresses her feelings in themes ranging from the importance of loving yourself to fighting against oppression. She also shows a range of sounds, including jazz, soul, and the folk that has long been a part of her life.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO