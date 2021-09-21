Win Tickets ($50): Whitney @ Revolution Hall | w/ Renée Reed, Indie Folk, Rock, Soul
*Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test required for entry. FREE onsite testing available – Details here*. Covers have long been an integral part of Whitney’s ethos. Ever since the band first formed in a Chicago apartment in 2014, tackling songs by the Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint, and more played an important part in the songwriting process for their breakthrough 2016 debut Light Upon The Lake. Since then, their takes on NRBQ’s “Magnet” and Neil Young’s “On the Way Home” have become live staples, an essential and communal part of their sets. Their love for the music that makes up their deepest influences has always been genuine and tangible.www.pdxpipeline.com
Comments / 0