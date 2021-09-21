Ben Affleck Just Revealed Why He Is In 'Awe' of Jennifer Lopez
It's official: Bennifer 2.0 is this summer's hottest sequel. To recap, former lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited this past spring following her break up with former New York Yankees slugger, Alex Rodriguez. From there, the pair galavanted across the globe and made their rumored romance Instagram-official in July. And, just last week, the two turned heads at the Met Gala in New York, where they shared a kiss while wearing face masks.www.shape.com
Comments / 0