Browns' Jadeveon Clowney among leading 2021 free agents in QB pressures

By Jared Mueller
 8 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have struggled on defense for a variety of reasons. The primary is likely related to the lack of time together in the scheme, and the fact that very few starters played in preseason games.

The Browns turned over a majority of their defense outside of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Ronnie Harrison from 2020, while players like Grant Delpit and Anthony Walker have already missed a game each. While few thought the defensive side of the ball would be elite for Cleveland, especially facing the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 1, it has been mediocre at best, terrible at its worst.

That isn’t to say everything has been bad on that side of the ball. Jadeveon Clowney was signed this offseason with the hopes of helping Garrett on the defensive line. Clowney’s NFL career has been marred by injuries and the high expectations of being the top overall pick in the draft. In truth, Clowney has never been a bend-the-edge type of rusher, instead relying on his power, length and speed to get after the quarterback.

This season, that has been enough to put him among the league leaders in quarterback pressures for players who were free agents this offseason:

Obviously, that number is only related to players who were free agents this offseason, but still a good sign that Clowney is competing with the top of the group and not down with Bud Dupree of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It also shows the significant amount of edge talent that was available in free agency — and the list above does not include Carl Lawson, who was lost for the year due to injury after signing with the New York Jets.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby leads the league in pressures with 19; Arik Armstead is second with 15. Ex-Brown Emmanuel Ogbah is tied for ninth with 10, while Garrett and Clowney are tied for 15th, both sitting at eight pressures on the year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
