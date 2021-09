Last night, I was in the middle of a hectic escrow process for my mom’s new condo while attempting to quell the friction between my sparring parents; today, I’d been cast away on a friend’s private jet against my will, my protest ignored. When somebody wants you gone, there’s often a nice, mutually agreeable way to broach the topic and a much harsher, more direct, less diplomatic way. For those married to a powerful, narcissistic public figure whose reputation is his most prized possession, the spousal extraction may take a very different path, in this case, under the guise of something far less contemptuous.

