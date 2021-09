The second mailbag of the week! If you have questions for a future mailbag, you can tweet at me or email me at bleedinggreeninfo@gmail.com. To the next round of questions... @sssetz: Birds looked a bit rusty on D but buttoned it up by the end, Offense looked pretty great all game. Play-calling seemed creative and ball was spread around. How the F do they keep all of that up!?!

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO