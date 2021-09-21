CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashdown, AR

Ashdown Public Schools Offering Tutoring and Night Library Options

By Mario Garcia
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students at Ashdown Public Schools are offered several tutoring options and night libraries to help them succeed. At Ashdown Elementary, students are able to attend Family Night Libary on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. with their parents to read and complete Accelerated Reader tests or receive Tutoring on Monday and Tuesdays each week from 4-6 p.m. These nights are held in the Ashdown Elementary Library located in the C.D. Franks Building.

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 106.3

A&M-Texarkana Instructor Chosen For Special Texas Education Program

Congratulations to Dr. Kelly Coke who is one of 23 people total to be chosen to take in a Texas Education Fellowship Program. Dr. Kelly Coke is an instructor of Adult Education and Leadership Studies and director of programs at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at Northeast Texas Community College and Paris Junior College. She was chosen to take part in the Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP) through Texas Tech University. How special is this? Very as only a total of 23 educators or professionals in education-related fields were chosen for this 10-month professional development program for leaders in education.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

UAHT Ranked Third-Best Community College in Arkansas

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has been ranked as the third-best community college in Arkansas. The ranking comes via a website that uses a rigorous analysis of academic, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni. The 2022 Best Community Colleges ranking from Niche.com compiles scores based on an analysis of several factors, including academics, value, professors, campus, diversity, student life, student surveys on overall experience, the local area, and safety The overall 'B' score for UAHT is as high as any two-year institution in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy