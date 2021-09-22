Montevideo Millenium Theater premiers new addition

This month's Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours was hosted by the Montevideo Millenium Theater. The event was held in the recently completed addition to the theater that includes a spacious meeting room, kitchen set up for caterers and dining/socializing area. Millenium Theater owners Erich and Jayme Winters gave a speech about the newly finished area that is available for rent for events, business meetings and such, and also provided guests with a popcorn bar for refreshments and gave away a new flavor of gourmet popcorn. The gourmet popcorn was a concept the couple came up with during the COVID-19 shut-downs that helped the business survive the challenging times. Since then, the gourmet popcorn end of their business has been thriving and growing. The new flavor premiered was a seasonal Pumpkin Spice flavor that will be available to the public next week. Erich Winters also took the opportunity to announce the upcoming Mayors Gala that is planned for this winter. More information about the Mayor's Gala will appear in an upcoming edition of the Montevideo-American News.