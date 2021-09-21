Teen dies in fatal Tishomingo wreck

TUPELO • A 13-year-old boy died as a result of a two-vehicle wreck in rural Tishomingo County on Monday evening.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F spokesman Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee, troopers responded to the Highway 365 crash site at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 20.

The initial investigation shows a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Melissa K. Walker, 44, of Iuka, was traveling north on the state highway. Brittany A. Norris, 33, of Counce, Tennessee, was traveling south on the two-lane road in a 2011 Ford Explorer.

MHP did not say which vehicle crossed the center line and caused the near head-on collision. The contact caused the Ford Escape to go off the east side of Highway 365. The Ford Explorer came to rest in the center of Highway 365.

A 13-year-old male passenger of the Ford Escape received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other occupants of the Escape also suffered serious injuries.

McGee said officials are waiting for extended family to be notified before releasing the child’s name.

MHP did not release the condition of Norris or if there were any occupants of her Explorer.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.