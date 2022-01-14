ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
133 Awesome Things To Do On Your Day Off In The Bay Area

By Jamie Ferrell
 6 days ago

Switch up your routine with these amazing activities!

Do you have a 3-day weekend coming up in the calendar? Do you have some extra time on your hands after a doctor’s appointment? Whatever the reason for your day off, be sure to make the most of it with these fun plans around San Francisco.

1-7. Enjoy drinks with a view at these marvelous rooftop bars

Everyone knows that rooftops in San Francisco are few and far between, but we managed to round up some stellar spots to try out when you’re looking to grab dinner or drinks with a view. Whether you prefer a swanky environment with craft cocktails, or a laid-back terrace to enjoy a cold beer, we’re sure you’ll find something on this list that caters to your sensibility. All of these bars offer excellent food menus in addition to the drinks.

  • Rooftop at VIA
  • Charmaine’s
  • El Techo
  • Dirty Habit
  • Rooftop 25
  • 620 Jones
  • Fiorella Sunset

8-13. Explore these fascinating tide pools around the Bay Area

If you’re a California native lucky enough to live on the coast, then you know that tide pooling is an awesome way to enjoy the beach! We’ve put together a list of great tide pools to visit around the Bay Area, so put on your best waterproof shoes and get ready to explore. Tidepooling is a fun activity for kids and adults alike, but remember: you’re a guest in these critters’ habitat, so try not to disturb whatever you find and always watch your step! Be sure to visit at low tide, and watch out for sneaker waves. Check the tide tables here .

  • Duxbury Reef Reserve in Bolinas
  • Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in Moss Beach
  • Bean Hollow State Beach in San Mateo
  • Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park in Pescadero
  • Natural Bridges in Santa Cruz
  • Davenport Beach in Davenport

14-23. Catch a Bay Area sunset at one of these essential spots

There’s truly no shortage of excellent places to see a sunset in the Bay, but we wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to watch the sky light up. That’s why we posted an Instagram poll asking for our followers’ best recommendations! They didn’t disappoint, and here we’ve chosen 10 essential spots to check out a sunset! Grab your best friends, bring a picnic or a bottle of wine, and toast to your birthday before an incredible view.

  • Mori Point
  • Lands End
  • Mount Tamalpais
  • Palace of Fine Arts
  • Twin Peaks
  • Baker Beach
  • Ina Coolbrith Park
  • Fort Funston
  • Muir Beach Overlook
  • Ocean Beach

24-38. Enjoy a picnic at these 15 charming spots in San Francisco

San Francisco is home to some of the best parks and gardens in the world, so there’s no shortage of awesome picnic spots for you to enjoy a socially distanced meal with friends. Whether you want to support a local cafe and get some amazing food to go, or you prefer to pack your own delicious recipe to enjoy out in the sunshine, you’ll love all of these great options. Some are SF staples, and some are a little less well-known.

  • Conservatory of Flowers
  • Old Speedway Meadow
  • Pine Lake Park
  • Salesforce Park
  • Garden of Shakespeare’s Flowers
  • Mission Dolores Park
  • Crissy Field
  • Fort Scott Community Garden
  • Yerba Buena Gardens
  • Bernal Heights Park
  • Kirby Cove Beach
  • Buena Vista Park
  • Stow Lake
  • Palace of Fine Arts

39-46. Have a fancy meal at one of these affordable Michelin-starred restaurants

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a Michelin-starred meal, we’ve put together a list of the most affordable restaurants in San Francisco that have made it into the coveted Michelin Guide. That’s not to say they’re super cheap, to be fair, but you can get a full 3-course meal at some of these spots for under $45. For the best experience, remember to reserve a table in advance!

  • Al’s Place
  • Rich Table
  • Kin Khao
  • Mister Jiu’s
  • State Bird Provisions
  • Lord Stanley
  • Spruce
  • SPQR

47-56. Check out one of these epic arcade bars.

Looking to shake up your weekend plans? It could be as simple as finding a great pinball machine! No matter how you want to keep yourself entertained, there’s something for everyone at these awesome arcade bars in the Bay Area. See full details about each spot here .

  • Emporium (SF, Oakland)
  • Outer Orbit (SF)
  • The Detour (SF)
  • State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria (Los Altos)
  • Plank (Oakland)
  • LVL Up (San Jose, Campbell)
  • Round 1 (San Jose, Hayward, Concord)
  • Retro Junkie (Walnut Creek)
  • Miniboss (San Jose)
  • Dave & Busters (Daly City, Concord, Milpitas)

57-67. Take a day trip to one of these spectacular destinations

We love San Francisco for its countless activities to enjoy everywhere you go. But anytime there’s a long weekend or a free day, we’re quite well-located to check out some neighboring California gems. Here are 11 spots to put on your list!
  • Pinnacles National Park
  • Alamere Falls
  • Sonoma wine tour
  • Filoli Estate and gardens
  • Muir Woods
  • Mount Tamalpais
  • Inverness Shipwreck
  • McWay Falls
  • Gerbode Valley
  • Cataract Falls
  • Wilder Ranch

68-71. Explore these colorful mural collections around the city.

We love San Francisco for its vibrant, eclectic art scene. It seems that there is a new hidden mural around every corner! But if you’re looking to explore some famous mural collections around the city, it’s absolutely worth taking a stroll through these beautiful alleys and projects. Each one houses a vibrant, diverse display of murals by mostly local artists . Learn about each spot here .

  • Balmy Alley
  • Umbrella Alley
  • Clarion Alley Mural Project
  • The Box Shop

72-76. Go for a gorgeous bike ride at these local spots

When thinking about bikeable cities, San Francisco isn’t necessarily the first place that comes to mind. It might be that street with a 41% grade (Bradford above Tompkins, anyone?) or some of the sharp turns… but it turns out that there are some very beautiful spots to take your bike for a spin, and the City has some stellar infrastructure for cyclists! Especially if you’re a first-time cyclist in the City, consider planning your next outing at these 5 beautiful routes.

  • Golden Gate Park
  • The Wiggle
  • Golden Gate Bridge
  • Angel Island
  • Fort Funston

77-86. Eat your way through these excellent ice cream shops

Nothing makes a good day better like ice cream! Have you been to all of these essential spots? Learn all about each one here !

  • Smitten
  • Ice Cream Bar
  • Bi-Rite Creamery
  • Swensen’s
  • Mitchell’s
  • Humphry Slocombe
  • Polly Ann
  • Nieves Cinco de Mayo
  • Castro Fountain
  • Joe’s Ice Cream

87-96. Get a breath of fresh air on one of these stunning local hikes

In the Bay Area, a beautiful view is always right around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a quick stroll in the city or a more strenuous day hike in Marin, you’ll love these incredible hikes for a chance to stretch your legs.

  • Land’s End Trail
  • Presidio Loop Trail
  • Golden Gate Park Loop
  • Mount Davidson Trail Loop
  • Gerbode Valley Loop Trail
  • Point Bonita Lighthouse Trail
  • Cataract Falls
  • Mori Point
  • Mission Peak
  • Mount Diablo

97-106. Enjoy a pint at one of these 9 lively beer gardens

The Bay Area is home to some of the best craft beer in the country, meaning that it’s cultivated an entire generation of beer lovers and aficionados. When it comes to breweries, we’re hard to beat, but SF’s beer gardens are also excellent places to kick back and try out a flight or sip on your favorite pils and watch the game.

  • SPARK Social SF
  • Zeitgeist
  • Southern Pacific Brewing
  • Finnegans Wake
  • Harmonic Brewing Thrive City
  • Anchor Brewing Public Taps
  • Speakeasy Ales & Lagers
  • Old Devil Moon
  • Black Hammer Brewing

107-115. Climb these stunning staircases in the city

There’s no shortage of stunning public art pieces in San Francisco, and visitors and residents alike love San Francisco’s iconic staircases. But have you seen them all? Check our list to find out!

  • 16th Ave tiled steps
  • Hidden Garden Steps
  • Lincoln Park Steps
  • Lyon Street Steps
  • Arelious Walker Stairway (Flights of Fancy)
  • Alta Plaza Park Stairs
  • Embarcadero Center Staircase
  • Avalon Greenspace Steps
  • Musical Stairs

116-123. Go shopping at one of these excellent Bay Area thrift shops recommended by locals.

Any real Bay Area resident perks up when it comes to sustainable living. The secondhand industry is influencing even the most forward-thinking of fashionistas and home decorators. Do you know where the best thrift shops are in the Bay Area? We asked our Instagram followers for their recommendations, and they didn’t disappoint! Learn more about each spot here .

  • Crossroads Trading Co.
  • Out of the Closet
  • Community Thrift Store
  • Buffalo Exchange
  • ReLove
  • Wasteland
  • 2nd STREET
  • Goodwill Boutique

124-133. 10 weird and wonderful menu items to try at least once in San Francisco

Who’s hungry?! With all the creative people living in this amazing city, San Francisco has an enormous amount of unique and delicious food to offer. Read on to learn all about the weird, wacky, and wonderful menu items in San Francisco that you have got to try at least once! Learn more about each dish here .

  • Watermelon beer from 21st Amendment Brewery
  • Gourmet quail dishes from State Bird Provisions
  • Doomsday Sandwich from Ike’s Sandwiches
  • Grasshopper tacos at La Oaxaqueña
  • Any sushirrito from Sushirrito
  • Wacky ice cream flavors from Humphry Slocombe
  • Fancy toast at The Mill
  • Cotton candy cocktail from Son & Garden
  • Ube sourdough from Rize Up Sourdough
  • Matcha soft serve with edible gold from Matcha Cafe Maiko

Featured image: @eatswithaubrey via Instagram

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret SF

SF Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year With Six Life-Size Tiger Statues

Who’s ready to ring in Year of the Tiger on February 1?!. Happy Lunar New Year! The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco has debuted six beautifully painted, life-size tiger statues to ring in the Year of the Tiger on February 1. The statues, which were painted by local artists, have been placed at strategic points around the city and are available for the public to see until February 19. Visitors who manage to snap a pic of the tigers can enter a photo contest and win prizes! After the display period ends, the statues will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting local community nonprofits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Magnolia Trees Are Beginning To Bloom At SF Botanical Garden

Be sure to see these brilliant blossoms through March. Every year, the San Francisco Botanical Garden explodes into a beautiful spectrum of deep magentas and bright pinks. The “ Magnificent Magnolias ” event occurs in late January through March, so be sure to find a day soon to see these spectacular blossoms at their best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

The Most Jaw-Dropping Videos From This Weekend’s Tsunami In The Bay Area

Soon after the National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for the west coast this weekend, videos and photos of the raging waters flooded social media. The Bay Area was rocked by a tsunami this weekend after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga Saturday morning. The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for the entire west coast of the US, including the Bay Area. The tsunami arrived at high tide Saturday morning around 8am and brought widespread flooding throughout the rest of the day, though evacuation orders and warnings were lifted by Saturday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Find These Breathtaking Cliff Views Just An Hour Outside Of San Francisco

Hike to some of the most dramatic ocean views in the state. Wilder Ranch State Park , just a few minutes south of Davenport, is a 7,000 acre ranch from the late 1800s converted into a museum and nature preserve. It’s one of those lesser-known patches of coastline that you have to see to believe – and it’s easily enjoyed as a relaxing walk on the bluffs or a dramatic bike ride.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

15 Ideas For A Romantic Date In San Francisco

Whether you’re taking another crack at Tinder or want to treat your significant other, there’s something for everyone on this list of romantic date ideas in the city!. San Francisco is full of lovely romantic places to have a date, from fine dining to intimate outdoor adventures. Are you looking for a new activity to enjoy with a partner? Read on to get inspired.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Essential Spots To Catch A Bay Area Sunset

There’s truly no shortage of excellent places to see a sunset in the Bay, but we wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to watch the sky light up. That’s why we posted an Instagram poll asking for our followers’ best recommendations! They didn’t disappoint, and we have almost 30 different places to tell you about. Here are some photos and descriptions of the 10 most essential ones in no particular order, but be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom for a full list!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

6 Fun Ways To Get Moving Outdoors In San Francisco

There’s no shortage of fun, community-oriented ways to get some exercise in the city!. When it comes to working out, San Francisco has something for everyone. Whether you already have a consistent workout routine, or you’re hammering out those New Year’s resolutions, take a look at our list to get some inspiration!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

These Golden Gate Park Gardens May Become Free To SF Residents

Mayor Breed seeks to remove admission fees to the Japanese Tea Garden and the Conservatory of Flowers for SF residents. SF Mayor London Breed has proposed legislation to make admission free for SF residents visiting Golden Gate Park’s Japanese Tea Garden and the Conservatory of Flowers. The proposal comes ahead of the Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee meeting on January 26, in which the board will also vote on the “Gardens of Golden Gate Park” proposal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Restaurants#Infrastructure#Thrift Store#Duxbury Reef Reserve
Secret SF

Walk Beneath A Waterfall At SF’s Inspiring Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday, January 17. Consider honoring Dr. King with a visit to San Francisco’s magnificent waterfall memorial. Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco is an iconic city park that’s perfect for picnics and fresh air. It’s also home to the country’s second-largest memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. , an enormous sculptural waterfall fountain featuring inscribed quotations from Dr. King. When’s the last time you visited this profound monument?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

A New Exhibition Of Rare Deep-Sea Creatures Is Coming To The Monterey Bay Aquarium

Don’t miss this extraordinary look at deep-sea animals including bioluminescent jellies, bone-eating worms, and giant isopods. Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean is a highly-anticipated new exhibition coming to the Monterey Bay Aquarium on April 9, 2022 . We’re lucky to live just a couple hours north of the world-famous aquarium, and this rare opportunity to see live deep-sea creatures in person is not to be missed! Visitors will see species never-before-displayed to the public, some of which have yet to be named.
MONTEREY, CA
Secret SF

A Large-Scale Exhibition Of Pandemic Mural Art Is Coming To Pier 70 This Month

This free exhibition showcases dozens of colorful plywood murals that adorned the city’s streets during the height of the pandemic. “The City Canvas: A Paint the Void Retrospective” is the nation’s largest exhibition of pandemic mural art, which visitors can see for free at Pier 70 in San Francisco on January 22-23 and 27-30. It’s a collection of unforgettable murals from the Paint the Void project, which funded over 130 public murals from 150 local artists in SF, Berkeley, and Oakland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

An Essential Guide To San Francisco’s Ferry Building

This historic city landmark is a ferry terminal, marketplace, and food hall. San Francisco’s Ferry Building is one of the city’s most iconic buildings, serving as a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. It’s a center for events, pop-ups, a farmers’ market, and countless excellent merchants who sell their wares daily in the building’s many stalls. When’s the last time you explored this beautiful and famous landmark? Read on to learn more about the Ferry Building’s history, plus some essential stops you should make on your next trip.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Fantastic Vegan And Vegetarian Restaurants To Try In San Francisco

It’s hard to narrow down San Francisco’s lively plant-based scene, but here are our picks for some excellent spots to try in the city!. Calling all vegan, vegetarian, vegan-ish, and vegetarian-curious San Franciscans! SF is a great place to go plant-based thanks to its awesome selection of vegan-friendly foods, even in restaurants with meat on the menu. We had a go at narrowing down some must-try places while striking a balance between fine dining, casual cafes, and everything in between. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

18 Pleasant Things To Do Alone In San Francisco

When in doubt, go it alone! Here are the best places to be a party of one in San Francisco. Calling all San Franciscans who enjoy a little me time! Whether you simply prefer going solo, or you need some time to be with yourself, there are plenty of things you can do out and about in the city. Take this as your friendly reminder to get out of the house and try something new. You may just find an awesome new hobby or escape! Thanks to our Instagram followers who gave us some great ideas to fill out this list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

It’s Gray Whale Migration Season! Here’s Where To Spot Them In The Bay Area

15,000 gray whales are currently migrating along the California coast. Gray whale migration peaks along the California coast from January through April, and NorCal is full of countless epic viewing spots to see this natural phenomenon for yourself. It’s rare for a whale to end up in the San Francisco Bay, but every so often it does happen – that said, your best bet is to head to one of these key viewing spots. Even from land, you’re likely to see them spouting, slapping their tails (known as “lobtailing”) or even breaching. If you want to see them up close, a whale watching tour will do the trick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Recently Renovated Playgrounds To Enjoy In San Francisco

You have got to see these state-of-the-art play areas. San Francisco has some of the best playgrounds in the nation, and the City’s children have a total of 179 play areas to enjoy. San Francisco Recreation and Parks has poured millions of dollars into overhauling parks and playground equipment, often funded by the Let’s Play SF! initiative and 2012’s Clean And Safe Neighborhood Parks General Obligation Bond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

24 hrs In San Francisco: A Vegan Tour Of The City

How to eat your way around the city, feel fabulous and see the essentials!. There are so many reasons to be a vegan these days: dark chocolate vegan gelato, vegan buffalo wings, scrambled tofu, oat milk lattes, cauliflower coconut dahl, jackfruit pancakes, the list goes on . On the other hand, there are so many ways to enjoy this incredible city and there’s so little time to see everything. So, if you’re here for a day and you’ve come with an appetite this is by far the tastiest tour of the city (vegan or not).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
353
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

