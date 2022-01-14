133 Awesome Things To Do On Your Day Off In The Bay Area

Switch up your routine with these amazing activities!

Do you have a 3-day weekend coming up in the calendar? Do you have some extra time on your hands after a doctor’s appointment? Whatever the reason for your day off, be sure to make the most of it with these fun plans around San Francisco.

1-7. Enjoy drinks with a view at these marvelous rooftop bars

Everyone knows that rooftops in San Francisco are few and far between, but we managed to round up some stellar spots to try out when you’re looking to grab dinner or drinks with a view. Whether you prefer a swanky environment with craft cocktails, or a laid-back terrace to enjoy a cold beer, we’re sure you’ll find something on this list that caters to your sensibility. All of these bars offer excellent food menus in addition to the drinks.

Rooftop at VIA

Charmaine’s

El Techo

Dirty Habit

Rooftop 25

620 Jones

Fiorella Sunset

8-13. Explore these fascinating tide pools around the Bay Area

If you’re a California native lucky enough to live on the coast, then you know that tide pooling is an awesome way to enjoy the beach! We’ve put together a list of great tide pools to visit around the Bay Area, so put on your best waterproof shoes and get ready to explore. Tidepooling is a fun activity for kids and adults alike, but remember: you’re a guest in these critters’ habitat, so try not to disturb whatever you find and always watch your step! Be sure to visit at low tide, and watch out for sneaker waves. Check the tide tables here .

Duxbury Reef Reserve in Bolinas

in Bolinas Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in Moss Beach

in Moss Beach Bean Hollow State Beach in San Mateo

in San Mateo Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park in Pescadero

in Pescadero Natural Bridges in Santa Cruz

in Santa Cruz Davenport Beach in Davenport

14-23. Catch a Bay Area sunset at one of these essential spots

There’s truly no shortage of excellent places to see a sunset in the Bay, but we wanted to get to the bottom of where locals love to watch the sky light up. That’s why we posted an Instagram poll asking for our followers’ best recommendations! They didn’t disappoint, and here we’ve chosen 10 essential spots to check out a sunset! Grab your best friends, bring a picnic or a bottle of wine, and toast to your birthday before an incredible view.

Mori Point

Lands End

Mount Tamalpais

Palace of Fine Arts

Twin Peaks

Baker Beach

Ina Coolbrith Park

Fort Funston

Muir Beach Overlook

Ocean Beach

24-38. Enjoy a picnic at these 15 charming spots in San Francisco

San Francisco is home to some of the best parks and gardens in the world, so there’s no shortage of awesome picnic spots for you to enjoy a socially distanced meal with friends. Whether you want to support a local cafe and get some amazing food to go, or you prefer to pack your own delicious recipe to enjoy out in the sunshine, you’ll love all of these great options. Some are SF staples, and some are a little less well-known.

Conservatory of Flowers

Old Speedway Meadow

Pine Lake Park

Salesforce Park

Garden of Shakespeare’s Flowers

Mission Dolores Park

Crissy Field

Fort Scott Community Garden

Yerba Buena Gardens

Bernal Heights Park

Kirby Cove Beach

Buena Vista Park

Stow Lake

Palace of Fine Arts

39-46. Have a fancy meal at one of these affordable Michelin-starred restaurants

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a Michelin-starred meal, we’ve put together a list of the most affordable restaurants in San Francisco that have made it into the coveted Michelin Guide. That’s not to say they’re super cheap, to be fair, but you can get a full 3-course meal at some of these spots for under $45. For the best experience, remember to reserve a table in advance!

Al’s Place

Rich Table

Kin Khao

Mister Jiu’s

State Bird Provisions

Lord Stanley

Spruce

SPQR

47-56. Check out one of these epic arcade bars.

Looking to shake up your weekend plans? It could be as simple as finding a great pinball machine! No matter how you want to keep yourself entertained, there’s something for everyone at these awesome arcade bars in the Bay Area. See full details about each spot here .

Emporium (SF, Oakland)

(SF, Oakland) Outer Orbit (SF)

(SF) The Detour (SF)

(SF) State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria (Los Altos)

(Los Altos) Plank (Oakland)

(Oakland) LVL Up (San Jose, Campbell)

(San Jose, Campbell) Round 1 (San Jose, Hayward, Concord)

(San Jose, Hayward, Concord) Retro Junkie (Walnut Creek)

(Walnut Creek) Miniboss (San Jose)

(San Jose) Dave & Busters (Daly City, Concord, Milpitas)

57-67. Take a day trip to one of these spectacular destinations

Pinnacles National Park

Alamere Falls

Sonoma wine tour

Filoli Estate and gardens

Muir Woods

Mount Tamalpais

Inverness Shipwreck

McWay Falls

Gerbode Valley

Cataract Falls

Wilder Ranch

68-71. Explore these colorful mural collections around the city.

We love San Francisco for its countless activities to enjoy everywhere you go. But anytime there’s a long weekend or a free day, we’re quite well-located to check out some neighboring California gems. Here are 11 spots to put on your list!

We love San Francisco for its vibrant, eclectic art scene. It seems that there is a new hidden mural around every corner! But if you’re looking to explore some famous mural collections around the city, it’s absolutely worth taking a stroll through these beautiful alleys and projects. Each one houses a vibrant, diverse display of murals by mostly local artists . Learn about each spot here .

Balmy Alley

Umbrella Alley

Clarion Alley Mural Project

The Box Shop

72-76. Go for a gorgeous bike ride at these local spots

When thinking about bikeable cities, San Francisco isn’t necessarily the first place that comes to mind. It might be that street with a 41% grade (Bradford above Tompkins, anyone?) or some of the sharp turns… but it turns out that there are some very beautiful spots to take your bike for a spin, and the City has some stellar infrastructure for cyclists! Especially if you’re a first-time cyclist in the City, consider planning your next outing at these 5 beautiful routes.

Golden Gate Park

The Wiggle

Golden Gate Bridge

Angel Island

Fort Funston

77-86. Eat your way through these excellent ice cream shops

Nothing makes a good day better like ice cream! Have you been to all of these essential spots? Learn all about each one here !

Smitten

Ice Cream Bar

Bi-Rite Creamery

Swensen’s

Mitchell’s

Humphry Slocombe

Polly Ann

Nieves Cinco de Mayo

Castro Fountain

Joe’s Ice Cream

87-96. Get a breath of fresh air on one of these stunning local hikes

In the Bay Area, a beautiful view is always right around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a quick stroll in the city or a more strenuous day hike in Marin, you’ll love these incredible hikes for a chance to stretch your legs.

Land’s End Trail

Presidio Loop Trail

Golden Gate Park Loop

Mount Davidson Trail Loop

Gerbode Valley Loop Trail

Point Bonita Lighthouse Trail

Cataract Falls

Mori Point

Mission Peak

Mount Diablo

97-106. Enjoy a pint at one of these 9 lively beer gardens

The Bay Area is home to some of the best craft beer in the country, meaning that it’s cultivated an entire generation of beer lovers and aficionados. When it comes to breweries, we’re hard to beat, but SF’s beer gardens are also excellent places to kick back and try out a flight or sip on your favorite pils and watch the game.

SPARK Social SF

Zeitgeist

Southern Pacific Brewing

Finnegans Wake

Harmonic Brewing Thrive City

Anchor Brewing Public Taps

Speakeasy Ales & Lagers

Old Devil Moon

Black Hammer Brewing

107-115. Climb these stunning staircases in the city

There’s no shortage of stunning public art pieces in San Francisco, and visitors and residents alike love San Francisco’s iconic staircases. But have you seen them all? Check our list to find out!

16th Ave tiled steps

Hidden Garden Steps

Lincoln Park Steps

Lyon Street Steps

Arelious Walker Stairway (Flights of Fancy)

Alta Plaza Park Stairs

Embarcadero Center Staircase

Avalon Greenspace Steps

Musical Stairs

116-123. Go shopping at one of these excellent Bay Area thrift shops recommended by locals.

Any real Bay Area resident perks up when it comes to sustainable living. The secondhand industry is influencing even the most forward-thinking of fashionistas and home decorators. Do you know where the best thrift shops are in the Bay Area? We asked our Instagram followers for their recommendations, and they didn’t disappoint! Learn more about each spot here .

Crossroads Trading Co.

Out of the Closet

Community Thrift Store

Buffalo Exchange

ReLove

Wasteland

2nd STREET

Goodwill Boutique

124-133. 10 weird and wonderful menu items to try at least once in San Francisco

Who’s hungry?! With all the creative people living in this amazing city, San Francisco has an enormous amount of unique and delicious food to offer. Read on to learn all about the weird, wacky, and wonderful menu items in San Francisco that you have got to try at least once! Learn more about each dish here .

Watermelon beer from 21st Amendment Brewery

from 21st Amendment Brewery Gourmet quail dishes from State Bird Provisions

from State Bird Provisions Doomsday Sandwich from Ike’s Sandwiches

from Ike’s Sandwiches Grasshopper tacos at La Oaxaqueña

at La Oaxaqueña Any sushirrito from Sushirrito

from Sushirrito Wacky ice cream flavors from Humphry Slocombe

from Humphry Slocombe Fancy toast at The Mill

at The Mill Cotton candy cocktail from Son & Garden

from Son & Garden Ube sourdough from Rize Up Sourdough

from Rize Up Sourdough Matcha soft serve with edible gold from Matcha Cafe Maiko

Featured image: @eatswithaubrey via Instagram