AI might help edit the next generation of blockbusters

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite with three new models: the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids. For years, Kindle Paperwhite has been the most popular Kindle, and the new generation combines premium hardware, faster performance, and a redesigned user interface for a more enjoyable reading experience. Starting at just $139.99, Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger display, a new adjustable warm light, and increased battery life, while the new Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting light sensor and is the first-ever Kindle to offer wireless charging. Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition pre-orders start today and will start shipping October 27. Learn more at http://www.amazon.com/kindlepaperwhite.
Comments / 0