One of the best shoes of 2021 has been the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, this shoe has been around well before this year, although there is no doubt that the silhouette has been having a huge resurgence. Every time a new colorway is released, fans flock to their local sneaker stores and try their best to cop the latest styles. The summer has seen a plethora of colorful models, and now, the Fall is poised to have a huge run.

