Draheim favors bonus money for health care frontline workers; Council to discuss preliminary Kraewood plat; Outdoor Downstream Film Festival set for Friday

During this year’s legislative session, the House and Senate agreed to use $250 million of the money the state received from the. American Rescue Plan to pay Covid-19 frontline workers a bonus. The idea was to put together a joint working group of three Senators, three Representatives, and three members of Governor Walz’s administration who could work through the summer to determine who should receive the money, and how much they should be paid. The governor would then call a special session, which had been tentatively planned for September 14, the legislature would approve the agreement, and checks would go out shortly thereafter.