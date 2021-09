The concept of religion can be an ambiguous one when we consider how much it varies from person to person. To some, being a religious person is defined by how often you go to church, if you are baptized, if you pray to God or a god; to me, it is defined by how you use the love your religion empowers you to give to others. Unfortunately, religion has all too often become a pawn in the game of political battleground.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO