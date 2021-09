Kyle Larson fought back to “an OK” 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after looking like one of the strongest cars early on. Larson won the first stage and led 95 of 267 laps. However, a strategy call from the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team led by crew chief Cliff Daniels to pit before the end of the second stage put Larson back in the pack. The loss of track position resulted in an uphill battle the rest of the night after taking the wave around at the stage break.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO