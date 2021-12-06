NFL picks against the spread: All eyes on Washington against the Dallas Cowboys

NFL picks against the spread. Week 14 edition. There’s some huge games on the slate this week. That includes the Washington Football Team attempting to keep alive in the NFC East race with the Dallas Cowboys as well as the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals doing battle on Monday night.

Will either of these games be featured in our NFL picks against the spread for Week 14? Find out below.

Game Time (ET) TV Steelers (+3.5) @ Vikings 8:20 PM (Thursday) FOX, NFLN, Amazon Cowboys @ Washington (+5.0) 1:00 PM FOX Jaguars @ Titans (-9.5) 1:00 PM CBS Seahawks (-6.5) @ Texans 1:00 PM FOX Raiders @ Chiefs (-10.0) 1:00 PM CBS Saints (-6.5) @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS Falcons @ Panthers (-3.0) 1:00 PM FOX Ravens @ Browns (+2.5) 1:00 PM CBS Giants @ Chargers (-10.0) 4:05 PM FOX Lions @ Broncos (-8.0) 4:05 PM FOX 49ers @ Bengals (-1.5) 4:25 PM CBS Bills @ Buccaneers (-3.0) 4:25 PM CBS Bears (+12.5) @ Packers 8:20 PM NBC Rams @ Cardinals (-3.0) 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN2

NFL picks against the spread: Best Week 14 bets

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) over Minnesota Vikings

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We’re not going to downgrade the Vikings too much due to a Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers . But letting Jared Goff and the previously winless Detroit Lions pull off a walk-off win this past Sunday has things on a downward trajectory in Minneapolis. The Vikes sit at 5-7 on the season and are in desperation mode heading into this mid-week clash.

As for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, they are riding high following a narrow win over the first-place Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. It’s a game that saw Pittsburgh’s defense rack up six sacks of the mobile Lamar Jackson with T.J. Watt dominating at every turn. This pressure will force Kirk Cousins into a couple mistakes, leading to Pittsburgh putting the death knell on Minnesota’s season.

NFL picks: Steelers 24, Vikings 16

Washington Football Team (+5.0) over Dallas Cowboys

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas’ offense has just been a disaster since Dak Prescott returned from injury. Outside of the Thanksgiving outlier against a horrible Raiders defense, this unit just has not lived up to expectations. Sure the defense continues to force a tremendous amount of turnovers ( see Week 13’s win over the Saints ). But there’s not much else to like about this matchup for the Cowboys.

This is all magnified by the fact that Washington’s defense has been dominating during the team’s current four-game winning streak. We’re talking about a team that has given up 70 total points . It should be more than enough for Ron Rivera’s squad to come out on top and keep the NFC East race somewhat alive.

NFL pick: Washington Football Team 20, Dallas Cowboys 17

Cleveland Browns (+2.5) over Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Something that can cure some ills around the NFL. A bye week. We’re not expecting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to be 100% for the remainder of the season. But a week of rest is going to do him some good after major struggles on the part of the embattled signal caller. Expect Cleveland to get more reinforcements back as the team attempts to earn a playoff spot.

In Baltimore, things are not great despite a solid 8-4 record. Last week against the Steelers, Lamar Jackson was sacked six times. Offensive line play has been a disaster in front of him. Myles Garrett and Co. should eat. Meanwhile, the Ravens just lost star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season . That could help Baker get things rolling through the air. Expect an upset Browns win here.

NFL picks: Cleveland Browns 27, Baltimore Ravens 20

