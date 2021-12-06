ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL picks against the spread: All eyes on Washington against the Dallas Cowboys

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147S7q_0c3Uow7h00

NFL picks against the spread. Week 14 edition. There’s some huge games on the slate this week. That includes the Washington Football Team attempting to keep alive in the NFC East race with the Dallas Cowboys as well as the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals doing battle on Monday night.

Will either of these games be featured in our NFL picks against the spread for Week 14? Find out below.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Game Time (ET) TV
Steelers (+3.5) @ Vikings 8:20 PM (Thursday) FOX, NFLN, Amazon
Cowboys @ Washington (+5.0) 1:00 PM FOX
Jaguars @ Titans (-9.5) 1:00 PM CBS
Seahawks (-6.5) @ Texans 1:00 PM FOX
Raiders @ Chiefs (-10.0) 1:00 PM CBS
Saints (-6.5) @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
Falcons @ Panthers (-3.0) 1:00 PM FOX
Ravens @ Browns (+2.5) 1:00 PM CBS
Giants @ Chargers (-10.0) 4:05 PM FOX
Lions @ Broncos (-8.0) 4:05 PM FOX
49ers @ Bengals (-1.5) 4:25 PM CBS
Bills @ Buccaneers (-3.0) 4:25 PM CBS
Bears (+12.5) @ Packers 8:20 PM NBC
Rams @ Cardinals (-3.0) 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN2

NFL picks against the spread: Best Week 14 bets

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) over Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dj8G4_0c3Uow7h00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We’re not going to downgrade the Vikings too much due to a Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers . But letting Jared Goff and the previously winless Detroit Lions pull off a walk-off win this past Sunday has things on a downward trajectory in Minneapolis. The Vikes sit at 5-7 on the season and are in desperation mode heading into this mid-week clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emJ0N_0c3Uow7h00
Also Read:
5 potential candidates to replace Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

As for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, they are riding high following a narrow win over the first-place Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. It’s a game that saw Pittsburgh’s defense rack up six sacks of the mobile Lamar Jackson with T.J. Watt dominating at every turn. This pressure will force Kirk Cousins into a couple mistakes, leading to Pittsburgh putting the death knell on Minnesota’s season.

  • NFL picks: Steelers 24, Vikings 16

Washington Football Team (+5.0) over Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4l7V_0c3Uow7h00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas’ offense has just been a disaster since Dak Prescott returned from injury. Outside of the Thanksgiving outlier against a horrible Raiders defense, this unit just has not lived up to expectations. Sure the defense continues to force a tremendous amount of turnovers ( see Week 13’s win over the Saints ). But there’s not much else to like about this matchup for the Cowboys.

This is all magnified by the fact that Washington’s defense has been dominating during the team’s current four-game winning streak. We’re talking about a team that has given up 70 total points . It should be more than enough for Ron Rivera’s squad to come out on top and keep the NFC East race somewhat alive.

  • NFL pick: Washington Football Team 20, Dallas Cowboys 17

Related: Updated NFL defense rankings

Cleveland Browns (+2.5) over Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xW1oF_0c3Uow7h00
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Something that can cure some ills around the NFL. A bye week. We’re not expecting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to be 100% for the remainder of the season. But a week of rest is going to do him some good after major struggles on the part of the embattled signal caller. Expect Cleveland to get more reinforcements back as the team attempts to earn a playoff spot.

Related: NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

In Baltimore, things are not great despite a solid 8-4 record. Last week against the Steelers, Lamar Jackson was sacked six times. Offensive line play has been a disaster in front of him. Myles Garrett and Co. should eat. Meanwhile, the Ravens just lost star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season . That could help Baker get things rolling through the air. Expect an upset Browns win here.

NFL picks: Cleveland Browns 27, Baltimore Ravens 20

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
numberfire.com

NFL Thanksgiving Betting Preview: Will the Cowboys Bounce Back and Cover Against the Raiders?

Turkey Day means different things to different people, but to me, it means an over-indulgence in turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dessert, and -- of course -- football. This Thanksgiving takes on a particularly special meaning for me. Unfortunately, I lost my father a week ago, and as I have been so often reminded recently, there's so much to celebrate, enjoy, and ultimately be thankful for.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Browns

The 7-3 Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the 6-5 Cleveland Browns in a division rival Week 12 matchup. Ravens-Browns is an exciting AFC North division rivalry game and will cause big movement in the division standings. Both of these teams have playoff aspirations and they near each other...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys rotating offensive linemen early against Las Vegas Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled on the offensive line and it seems the coaching staff reached a breaking point in Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas. The Cowboys rotated multiple linemen from one series to the next. The left guard spots and right tackles spots have been a revolving door.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Arizona Cardinals#Nfln#Amazon Cowboys#Cbs Seahawks#Fox Raiders Chiefs#Cbs Giants Chargers#Cbs Bills Buccaneers#Espn2 Nfl#Detroit Lions#Minnesota Vikings#Steelers
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 12 Picks, Predictions Against the Spread: Competitive contests abound

As we head into the final third of the 2021 NFL season, winning becomes even more important for these teams. Let’s take a look at our Week 12 NFL picks and predictions and the NFL betting landscape as teams look to position themselves for the postseason. Sunday, Week 12: Free...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021

Emmitt Smith is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is also a well-known real estate tycoon. In this article, we will take a look into Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021. Emmitt Smith’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
FanSided

Former Steelers star has harsh words for Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Clark says it needs to be over for Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he absolutely credits him for helping him get a Super Bowl ring, Ryan Clark is out on Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback. For as long as Roethlisberger was giving...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy