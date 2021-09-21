CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instructor pilot involved in T-45 Goshawk crash discharged from hospital

By Diana Stancy Correll
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe instructor pilot involved in the crash of a Navy T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft in Texas over the weekend is no longer in the hospital. The pilot was discharged from the hospital Sept. 20, a day after the crash, according to an update from the Navy. Officials said after the crash the instructor was in stable condition.

