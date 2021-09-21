CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York lawmakers call for end to court fees

By Nick Reisman
NY1
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState and federal lawmakers on Monday called for an end to fees incurred by those in the criminal justice system, calling it a source of revenue that hurts low-income people and can perpetuate a cycle of debt and incarceration. The push to end the fees comes amid alarm among criminal...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

New York lawmakers describe deteriorating conditions at Rikers Island jail

New York lawmakers who visited Rikers Island jail complex this week described the conditions there as "awful" and "inhumane." Plans are in the works to close the facility by 2027. Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled an emergency relief plan to address immediate issues at the complex. New York State Senator Jabari Brisport and New York State Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, who visited Rikers, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what they saw.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

New York Lawmakers Push Biden Administration For Air Travel Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local lawmakers are pushing President Biden to expand his administration’s vaccine mandate to air travel. CBS2’s Thalia Perez has more on efforts to get the proposal off the ground. “From July 24 to Sept. 9, the vaccination rate in the United States only grew by 4%,” said U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres. Torres and New York City Councilmember Mark Levine are pushing to mandate COVID vaccines for air travelers. “It is a very small inconvenience to ask people to flash an app or a vaccine card as they get on a flight,” Levine said. “It is such a sensible policy.” Both lawmakers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Fight to cut back court fees continues

Amid continued pandemic hardship and a push to decrease the Rikers Island detainee population, advocates and lawmakers are urging the passage of legislation to stop court, parole and probation fees. The End Predatory Court Fees Act would eliminate the fines that, if unpaid, can lead to arrest and incarceration —...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cdcgamingreports.com

New York: Federal review calls into question legality of Seneca casino payments

The Biden administration has opened an inquiry into whether a casino revenue sharing deal between the Seneca Nation of Indians and New York State is legal, a potentially significant step for the tribe that has been ordered by an arbitration panel and federal judges to pay $500 million in missed casino payments to Albany.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Salazar
Person
Kathy Hochul
abc17news.com

Congress, court pressure New York City to fix jails crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is facing mounting pressure to solve its spiraling jail crisis, with members of Congress calling for a federal civil rights investigation and a court-appointed monitor blasting the city for a failure of leadership amid staggering violence, self-harm and the deaths this year of at least 12 inmates. U.S. District Judge Laura Swain, overseeing a jail consent decree, said on an emergency conference call Friday that the city’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex is “clearly in a state of danger and crisis.” On the call, lawyers for inmates and city government debated the monitor’s latest recommendations for reversing deteriorating conditions and debilitating staff absences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Times

Supreme Court to weigh New York’s limit on carrying a handgun

The Supreme Court will grapple with the right to bear arms outside the home during the upcoming term in a case court watchers are calling significant because it’s been more than a decade since the justices weighed the limits of the Second Amendment. Democrats are concerned the 6-3 conservative majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nystateofpolitics.com

How lawmakers want to address upstate New York cities

Across New York state, cities both small and middle-sized face a variety of issues: A shrinking tax base, a drain of talent and, perhaps, a lack of attention from state government. Democratic State Senator Jeremy Cooney says he's on a mission to find ways of fixing these communities. "We want...
POLITICS
Grub Street

What Will It Take to End New York’s Vaccine Mandate?

On Saturday, a group of angry protesters took a stand against New York City’s vaccine mandate by … sitting down to eat at a food court in the Staten Island Mall. The rally was captured on-camera by independent reporter Oliya Scootercaster and picked by the New York Post, which described the crowd as “storming” the food court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New Yorkers#Senate
Boston Globe

New York could call in National Guard to cover hospital staff shortages

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York is considering calling in the National Guard and recruiting medical professionals from other states to cover looming staff shortages at hospitals and other facilities as the likelihood grows that tens of thousands of health care workers will not meet the state’s deadlines for mandated vaccinations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul, Benjamin hit fundraising circuit in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin will make a headlining appearance at a fundraiser for New York City Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney next month, according to an invitation for the Oct. 18 event. Tickets for the fundraiser range from $25 to $500. The appearance at the fundraiser will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NY1

Hochul moves to expand remote court hearings

The use of remote court hearings will be expanded under an executive order announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office in an effort to alleviate the ongoing problems at Rikers Island jail in New York City. The order puts a temporary change in place for the state's criminal procedure law...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

State lawmakers urge Hochul to release more Rikers detainees

Weeks after she authorized the emergency release of some Rikers Island detainees, lawmakers are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to ​further use her power to release additional detainees, citing the ongoing crisis unfolding at the city's jails. In a letter to the governor, Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris is...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy