Air Force IG to lead investigation into Kabul drone strike that killed civilians

Five intelligence officers were killed in a shootout Tuesday with suspected Islamic State group militants in Sudan's capital Khartoum authorities said.The General Intelligence Agency said in a statement the suspected militants opened fire on forces who raided their hideout in the Gabra neighborhood in southern Khartoum. It said five were killed and an officer was also wounded in the raid.The GIA said forces arrested 11 suspected militants and were chasing four others who managed to flee during the shootout. The statement said the suspects were foreigners but did not reveal their nationalities or further details.Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO