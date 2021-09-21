CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force IG to lead investigation into Kabul drone strike that killed civilians

By Leila Barghouty
MilitaryTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gen. Sami Said, the Department of the Air Force inspector general, has been tasked to lead the investigation into the Aug. 29 Hellfire missile strike in Kabul that killed at least 10 civilians. The strike, which U.S. Central Command later dubbed a mistake, was intended to target ISIS-K militants. Said has 45 days from his appointment to complete the investigation, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military Times.

Axios

Scoop: Milley's blunt private blame for the State Department

In a classified briefing with senators on Tuesday, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley directly blamed the State Department for a botched evacuation from Afghanistan, saying officials "waited too long" to order the operation out of Kabul's airport, two sources with direct knowledge of the briefing told Axios. Why it matters:...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Reuters

U.S. defense secretary says he is concerned for Afghan pilots held in Tajikistan

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday for U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing across the border from Afghanistan last month as the Taliban took power. Reuters exclusively reported first-person accounts from U.S.-trained Afghan personnel being held at...
MILITARY
The Week

U.S. commander confirms Taliban floated U.S. control of Kabul security during evacuation

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he had a meeting with Taliban representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar. During the Aug. 15 meeting, Baradar floated the idea of the American military taking control of Kabul's security during the evacuation process, McKenzie testified. The remark confirmed previous reporting from The Washington Post.
MILITARY
The Independent

5 intel officers killed in shootout with militants in Sudan

Five intelligence officers were killed in a shootout Tuesday with suspected Islamic State group militants in Sudan's capital Khartoum authorities said.The General Intelligence Agency said in a statement the suspected militants opened fire on forces who raided their hideout in the Gabra neighborhood in southern Khartoum. It said five were killed and an officer was also wounded in the raid.The GIA said forces arrested 11 suspected militants and were chasing four others who managed to flee during the shootout. The statement said the suspects were foreigners but did not reveal their nationalities or further details.Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok...
MILITARY
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
MILITARY
AFP

US generals say they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised keeping American troops in Afghanistan to bolster the Afghan government and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that the United States maintain about 2,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of forces from Afghanistan by September 11, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump to end the US troop presence there. Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to address the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Senior leaders didn’t want to leave Afghanistan

While they wouldn’t specifically detail what they told President Joe Biden earlier this year, two of the military’s highest-ranking generals told lawmakers on Tuesday that they did not support withdrawing from Afghanistan this year. For the first time, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, admitted...
U.S. POLITICS

