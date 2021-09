A Staten Island resident sued eBay and MaxArmory Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract and consumer fraud in connection with his purchase of a prop gun through the e-commerce site. The court action was filed by attorney Elio Forcina on behalf of George Padula, who claims that the item he purchased was not within eBay guidelines and led to his indictment for illegal possession of a firearm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05391, Padula.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO