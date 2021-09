You'd think a 15-foot neon sign, like the one that hung outside of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1, couldn't go missing. But it did. Denver history buffs probably remember the sign. It lit up in red, blue and gold outside of the VFW location at 901 Bannock St. starting in January 1949. It went along to the VFW's second location at 955 Bannock St. when they moved in 1994, and there it hung until the Post sold the building in 2007.

