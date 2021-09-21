Five more COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in McDowell
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more people have died. This brings the total number of positives to 7,848 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 58,385 tests conducted, 50,217 negative results and 320 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 528 individuals in quarantine, 7,210 out of quarantine and 110 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 24.1%, according to a news release.mcdowellnews.com
